CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old girl has died in an assault in Massachusetts.

Police say the girl was walking to an acquaintance’s house in Cambridge Sunday evening when she was pushed to the ground, hitting her head.

The girl was hospitalized in critical condition. She was pronounced dead around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

The medical examiner’s office is investigating the girl’s cause and manner of death. Her identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made, and a police investigation is ongoing.





