4:45 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office says it’s no longer seeking to force three former state university students who say they were sexually abused by a high-ranking administrator to pay $10,000 in court costs.

The attorney general’s office had said Tuesday in a letter to the students’ attorney that it’s “concerned about the chilling effect such judgments could have on victims of harassment.” The letter offers an apology to the students and their lawyer.

The Associated Press had reported last week that state prosecutors, representing East Stroudsburg University, had successfully asked the court for a judgment against the students after a jury ruled against them in their federal lawsuit. The students’ lawyer had denounced the legal maneuver as outrageous and vindictive and said he would appeal it.

The letter says Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro had not been aware of the issue and “personally directed” prosecutors to withdraw their demand.

10:20 a.m.

Pennsylvania taxpayers are footing the $240,000 legal bill of a former state university administrator who was fired after an internal investigation substantiated allegations of financial impropriety and sexual misconduct toward students.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has agreed to pay Isaac Sanders’ lawyer after he successfully defended Sanders in a civil lawsuit filed by six students at East Stroudsburg University.

That’s according to a June 14 settlement agreement obtained by The Associated Press.

East Stroudsburg fired Sanders in 2008, saying an investigation by its outside law firm had shown he “exercised exceedingly poor judgment.”

Sanders has always denied touching any of the men, and a civil jury ruled in his favor in 2014. He has never been charged with a crime.





