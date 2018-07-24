TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The Latest on sentencing of an Oklahoma teen convicted in family’s fatal stabbing (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A judge has postponed sentencing for a 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of fatally stabbing his parents and three siblings after hearing from the defendant and a letter from the adopted mother of two surviving sisters.

Sentencing was postponed Tuesday for Michael Bever, who was convicted in May on five counts of first-degree murder in the 2015 stabbings. Jurors recommended a sentence of life with the possibility of parole, but prosecutors say Bever should receive a sentence of life without parole.

Bever told Judge Sharon Holmes he wants “a chance to have a normal life someday.” But a letter read by prosecutors from the adopted mother of two surviving sisters says they will spend the rest of their lives “looking over the shoulders” if Bever is released.

Holmes postponed sentencing until Aug. 9.

10:27 a.m.

8 a.m.

