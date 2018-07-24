TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Topeka man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for driving a getaway car in an armed robbery.

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced 30-year-old Jermaine Tyrell Patton for participating in a November 2016 robbery at an Oakmark Convenience Store.

The U.S. Attorney’s General office says when Patton pleaded guilty in September, he admitted he drove the car when Christopher Harris robbed the store.

The two men fled after the robbery. Harris and Topeka police detective Brian Hill eventually exchanged gunfire and both were wounded.

Harris is serving a life sentence for attempted capital murder and other charges.





