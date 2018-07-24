By - Associated Press - Tuesday, July 24, 2018

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A 63-year-old bookkeeper has been sentenced to one to three years in prison after paying back the more than $850,000 he stole from the central New York contractor he worked for.

Walter Dudas (DOO’-duhs), of Solvay, was sentenced on Onondaga County Court in Syracuse on Monday. He pleaded guilty to grand larceny and tax fraud after his 2016 arrest for stealing from Spensieri (spehn-see-EHR’ee) Diversified, a painting and renovation contractor in Geddes (GEH’-dihs).

Defense lawyer Michael Spano said Dudas felt heartfelt remorse for those he had wronged. He said Dudas also plans to pay the state about $60,000 in income taxes on the stolen funds.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide