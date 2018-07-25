ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two men face misdemeanor charges after allegedly kicking a black woman outside a St. Louis convenience store, a confrontation that spurred protests.

Authorities say 19-year-old Ahmed Qandeel and 32-year-old Jehad Motan are charged with fourth-degree assault.

The confrontation happened Tuesday morning at a Gas Mart store in predominantly black north St. Louis. Video captured by an onlooker showed both men, who appeared to be store employees, telling 37-year-old Kelli Adams to leave the front of the store.

The video shows one of the men kick Adams before going back inside. A short time later, a second man emerges and eventually kicks her, too.

Gas Mart apologized and a company representative apologized personally to Adams.

Protest organizer Darryl Gray says too many stores are disrespectful to the black community.





