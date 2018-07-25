AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Two gang members on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list have been captured in Houston and Mexico.

The Department of Public Safety on Tuesday announced the arrests of 57-year-old Donald Lynn Gay and 32-year-old Paulo Sandalio Guillen . Both were taken into custody last Thursday.

Authorities say a tip led to Gay in Houston. He was on the run since February for parole violation. Gay was convicted of rape, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and murder in cases in Bexar (bayr) and Brazoria counties.

The tipster gets a reward of up to $7,500.

Guillen was arrested in Matamoros, Mexico, and transferred to officers across the border in Brownsville.

Guillen, with convictions for aggravated assault and burglary in Travis County, was wanted since last year on firearms charges and for parole violation.





