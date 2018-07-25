NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) - Four people have been arrested in what police in Mississippi are calling a drive-by “retaliation shooting” that killed a pregnant teenager.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong tells news outlets that 17-year-old Shakerria King was killed at an apartment complex early Sunday. An autopsy indicated she was in the early stages of pregnancy.

Two 17-year-old juveniles, 19-year-old Curtavius Dantrell Knight and 21-year-old Nicholas J. McGrew are charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, murder and murder of an unborn child. It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.

The chief says it’s unclear whether King was the intended target, but this appears to be the third in a cycle of retaliation shootings that began in May 2017.





