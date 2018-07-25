WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) - Another nursing assistant accused of sexually abusing patients at a northeast Iowa mental health facility has pleaded guilty.

Fayette County District Court records say 31-year-old Jamie Pagel, of Sumner, entered the plea Monday to sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist. She was given two years of probation and was ordered to register as a sex offender. Pagel also was granted a deferred judgment, which means the conviction can be cleared from her record if she abides by the terms of her probation.

Pagel was one of five nursing assistants arrested earlier this year after an investigation of sexual assaults at Prairie View Residential Care Facility in Fayette. The facility provides services for adults with chronic mental illness.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.