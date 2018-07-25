NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in a 2011 slaying in New Haven in which the victim was found in the vestibule of a public housing complex building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities on Tuesday charged 27-year-old Christopher Calhoun with murder in the April 2011 death of Isaiah “King” Gantt.

Gantt was found unresponsive at the Church Street South housing complex. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from three shots to the back, two to the head and two in the arm.

Calhoun, of New Haven, was arrested Tuesday after nearly a year of grand jury investigation.

The suspect is being held on $2 million bond. Online court records did not list a defense attorney.





