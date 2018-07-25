WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Bail is set at $30,000 for a former West Fargo teacher accused of having sex with a male student and sending illicit photos to another boy.

Thirty-seven-year-old Shannon Moser made her first court appearance via video conferencing Tuesday from the Cass County Jail. A criminal complaint accuses Moser of having sex with a 16-year-old boy in her van last month and sharing sexual photos and videos with a 15-year-old student.

Moser is charged with three felonies, including sexual assault. Moser’s husband, Brett Moser, is currently on leave from his job as a pastor at River City Church.





