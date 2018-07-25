PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Boston man accused of forcing two heroin-addicted women into prostitution has pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking in Maine.

Court documents indicate 37-year-old Rashad Sabree threatened the women, verbally abused them and exploited their drug addiction. He pleaded guilty Wednesday under a plea deal in which he faces a sentence of 15 to 17 years in prison. His sentencing date has not been set.

Law enforcement officials said Sabree controlled the victims by supplying them heroin and then threatening to cut off their supply if they refused to engage in commercial sex.

He was ultimately arrested on Jan. 5, 2016, after a motorist observed him striking one of the victims on I-95 while returning to Massachusetts.





