TYLER, Texas (AP) - Police have arrested a man accused of opening fire at an East Texas house in gunfire that left his former girlfriend wounded and her new boyfriend and her teenage son dead.

Gregg County jail records show 55-year-old Tony Waters of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on a capital murder charge, with bond set at $1 million.

Tyler police say Waters was arrested Tuesday in Longview, a day after the deadly shootings.

Officer Don Martin says the gunfire killed 51-year-old Charlie Verdell and 17-year-old Daquan Munson. Martin says Munson’s mother remained hospitalized Wednesday. Her condition wasn’t immediately released.

Martin says the mother and son recently moved into the house and that Verdell had been dating the woman.

Online jail records did not list an attorney to speak for Waters.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.