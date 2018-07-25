CANTON, N.C. (AP) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the discovery of a body at an inn in North Carolina.

FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch told area news outlets the general manager of the Pisgah Inn called Blue Ridge Parkway dispatch Tuesday to report a missing female employee.

National Park Service rangers joined local rescue crews in a search, and searchers found a woman’s body near a path connecting the inn to the inn’s employee housing around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released and the cause of death isn’t immediately known.

Because the incident occurred on federal property, the FBI is taking the lead in the investigation with help from the National Park Service and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.





