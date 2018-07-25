LEWES, Del. (AP) - A Delaware woman has been charged with attempted theft and criminal mischief after roadside flags honoring police officers were targeted for the second time in as many weeks.

Authorities say 23-year-old Ceryse Devaney was arrested after a trooper spotted her about 2:45 a.m. Friday standing next to six “thin blue line” flags lying on the ground near a bridge guardrail in Lewes. Devaney reportedly told the officer she did not think the flags should be there.

It was not immediately clear who put the flags on the guardrail, but they appeared after another woman was charged July 13 with stealing and reportedly burning a single flag displayed by operators of a local automotive shop in honor of a trooper who had recently died.

Devaney was released on $750 unsecured bail.





