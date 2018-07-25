ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida police officer has been arrested and placed on leave after officials say he forced his wife to beg for her life while holding her at knifepoint.

An arrest report says Clermont police officer Erwin Ramirez also choked his wife on Saturday.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the officer’s wife told responding officers that they’d been arguing about treatment of their children when Ramirez “came at her aggressively.” She said her husband “got a crazed look on his face and said, “It’s too late, I have to kill you now.”

Ramirez is charged with felony battery, domestic violence and aggravated assault. It’s not known whether he has a lawyer.

Clermont police Chief Charles Broadway says officers are held to high standards, adding it’s “disheartening” when an officer is charged criminally.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.