HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 21-year-old Helena man pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide for killing his parents at their home north of Helena in March.

Kaleb David Taylor entered his pleas Wednesday in the March 18 deaths of David and Charla Taylor via video from the Montana State Prison.

At the time, Taylor was on conditional release from prison for taking about $15,000 in items from his parents’ house in September 2015. He was returned to prison after his arrest.

Prosecutors believe Taylor’s parents had confronted him about stealing from their business on March 10. Taylor said he took money because he’d been threatened over a drug debt.

In court, Taylor acknowledged his guilt by saying: “I made a mistake and took two people’s lives.”

District Judge Mike Menahan has not scheduled a sentencing date.





