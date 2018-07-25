MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An inmate has been fatally stabbed at a state prison in Barbour County.
Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton said the stabbing happened Tuesday evening at the Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton.
Prison staff found 29-year-old Alonzo Muntez Sykes unresponsive inside a prison dorm with multiple stab wounds at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Medical staff tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead about 15 minutes later.
The prison system said 33-year-old Steven Allen Moore is a suspect in the stabbing.
The victim was serving a 20-year sentence on a 2008 robbery conviction in Jefferson County.
Moore is serving a serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in 2005 of distributing a controlled substance in Morgan County.
