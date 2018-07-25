LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) - The Lake Havasu City Police Department says a man was fatally shot by police during an early morning encounter.

A Police Department statement says three officers shot at the person after they responded to a 911 call Wednesday during which screams could be heard from a male and a female.

The department’s statement also says no officers were injured, that the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave and that Kingman police will investigate the incident.

The statement doesn’t say what prompted the officers to shoot or whether the man who was shot was armed.

A department spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking additional information.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.