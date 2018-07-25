MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A second Alabama lawmaker has been indicted in connection to an alleged bribery scheme to pressure insurance companies into covering treatments at a chain of diabetes clinics.

Federal court documents show that Republican Rep. Randy Davis of Daphne was indicted Tuesday on conspiracy to commit bribery and other charges.

Prosecutors said that Davis lobbied an insurance company to cover treatment at Trina Health clinics and spoke in favor of a bill to require it, even though he had received finder’s fees for recruiting investors to Trina.

Davis did not immediately return an email Wednesday seeking comment.

Republican state Rep. Jack D. Williams of Vestavia Hills, lobbyist Marty Connors and health executive G. Ford Gilbert of California were arrested earlier this year and charged with conspiracy to commit bribery.





