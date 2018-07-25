BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts grand jury has handed up an incitement for a man charged with the murder of a police officer.
Prosecutors on Wednesday say 30-year-old Thomas Latanowich is indicted on nine charges, including the murder of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.
Gannon and his K-9 Nero were shot on April 12 as they and six other officers attempted to serve a warrant to Latanowich in Barnstable.
He is being held without bail and will be arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court at a later date.
Gannon died of his injuries, and K-9 Nero has been in recovery. An attorney for Latanowich could not be immediately reached.
