COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of another man in South Carolina earlier this month.

News outlets reported that Columbia police said 39-year-old Antonio Deron Alston has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Alston is charged with the July 8 stabbing of 33-year-old Rodney Parish Stewart in Columbia.

Columbia police said Alston was arrested Monday night during a traffic stop by the Swansea Police Department.

Police say Alston and Stewart had argued shortly before the stabbing. Stewart died July 13.

There is no record of an attorney yet for Alston.





