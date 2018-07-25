FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say forensic evidence links a suspect to the burglary of a home belonging to a Fountain Hills couple who were among the victims of a killing spree.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that tests showed DNA from 41-year-old Keith Dees matches DNA on an item Scottsdale police obtained from the home.

It also links Dees to a 2014 burglary in Phoenix.

Dees, of Avondale, has been booked on one count of burglary. He was previously booked for theft of means of transportation.

It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

Deputies say two cars were taken from the home of Bryon Thomas and Mary Simmons on June 6, days after an armed man fatally shot them. He also killed four others.





