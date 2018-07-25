MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of another man whose dismembered body was found in a national forest by duck hunters.

A judge in Muskegon announced the verdict Wednesday for 29-year-old Anthony Blamer of Fremont following a bench trial last week.

Blamer testified that he shot 24-year-old D’Anthony Keenan as they sat in a vehicle at a car wash. Authorities have said money was taken from Keenan.

Keenan’s body was missing its head and hands when discovered nearly a year ago in the Manistee National Forest northwest of Grand Rapids. Blamer later led authorities to the missing body parts. He also faces a dismemberment charge in Newaygo County.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports that Blamer will be sentenced Sept. 10.





