ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A man accused of beating an Albuquerque teenager with a shovel in 2008 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Justin Hansen was sentenced Wednesday.

He pleaded no contest in April to charges of attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

Hansen was arrested last year after being linked to the case by DNA evidence.

Authorities say Brittani Marcell was a 17-year-old senior at Cibola High when she was attacked.

She has since undergone numerous surgeries, had to relearn to eat, walk and speak and remains blind in one eye and deaf in one ear.

In October 2016, Marcell remembered a man she used to chat with at a store where she worked and reported that information to police.





