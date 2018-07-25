OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A man has been imprisoned for shooting to death another Omaha man as they argued about beer bottles.

Douglas County District Court records say 21-year-old Malcolm Ward was sentenced Tuesday to up to 60 years for killing 29-year-old Brandon Mutum. Ward had pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and two weapons charges after prosecutors lowered the murder charge and one of the weapons counts.

Prosecutors say Mutum had been criticizing Ward for leaving empty beer bottles around the apartment of one of Mutum’s friends, where friends had gathered April 20 last year. Prosecutors say Ward shot Mutum as the argument escalated.





