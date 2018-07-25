TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A man with a history of filing bogus lawsuits is accused of posing as the gunman who shot former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords in order to sue her.

Jonathan Lee Riches was indicted this month in federal court in Tucson for making false statements.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that court documents say Riches deliberately posed as Jared Loughner in March 2016.

He claimed Loughner, who is serving life for the 2011 shooting, was being illegally imprisoned and sought $25 million in damages.

Riches‘ attorney, Saul Huerta, did not return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Riches will be arraigned Aug. 17.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database, the 41-year-old was released from prison in May 2016.

Riches has filed frivolous suits dating back to 2006 against high-profile figures.





