SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for a crash that killed three young people near Syracuse earlier this year.

Anthony Saccone, of Camillus, also pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Syracuse court to driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol and leaving the scene of a fatal crash without reporting it.

Authorities say Saccone drove through a red light at 80 mph last February and collided with another vehicle at an intersection just south of Syracuse. Three people in the other car ages 18, 19 and 20 were killed.

Police say Saccone then fled the scene and went to his mother’s house to sleep.

Two of the victims were students at nearby Onondaga Community College and the third was a former student.

Saccone faces 10 to 30 years in prison.





