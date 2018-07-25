DENVER (AP) - A 24-year-old man charged after a burning body was found along the side of a road in northeast Denver has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Delshon Giles entered his plea Tuesday on the first day of his trial for the July 23, 2016, death of 39-year-old Walter Bracken. Giles is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Investigators say he killed Bracken during an argument and left his burning body on the side of the road. A few days later, he set fire to the home where the slaying occurred and fled to Los Angeles, where he was arrested.

Denver’s coroner determined that Bracken died from “blunt-force injuries and sharp-force injuries.”

Giles is set to be sentenced Nov. 2.





