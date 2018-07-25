LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - A south Alabama sheriff wants the state to close a prison facility where three inmates escaped in 24 hours.
Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack tells WPMI-TV prisoners are just walking away from the work release center at Loxley.
Three inmates have left the state’s minimum-security community work release center this week. Two are back in custody, and a third is still at large.
Police say looking for the escaped prisoners puts a strain on law enforcement.
Prison officials say 37-year-old Cory Allen Kingery fled the facility early Tuesday and still hasn’t been captured. He’s serving two years for a theft conviction in Jefferson County.
Two other inmates who fled the Loxley work release center are back in custody.
