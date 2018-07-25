San Diego police are trying to determine why a man confronted Navy SEAL instructors and their trainees this week before shooting at them with a pellet gun.

A nighttime qualification dive near the Halsey Road bridge at Liberty Station took a strange turn Monday evening when Scott Douglass Weaver, 47, came into contact with some of America’s most elite war fighters.

San Diego Police Officer Billy Hernandez said investigators will reveal a motive after their investigation is complete.

Mr. Weaver was immediately arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, threats, brandishing a replica firearm and obstruction, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday.

“We don’t want to highlight our training,” Lt. Trevor Davids, public information officer at Naval Special Warfare Training Center, told the newspaper. “[But] we do train in San Diego Bay. … We recognize we are training in a densely-populated area. We have procedures in place to protect our students.”

The officer said that future training may be altered after Naval Special Warfare Command investigates and releases an after action report on the incident.





