PHOENIX (AP) - A New River woman accused of molesting two young children and selling videos of the acts online has charged her plea to guilty in the case.
The 29-year-old Harwood was arrested last August on suspicion of five counts each of child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor and originally pleaded not guilty.
She pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
Harwood now is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22.
Authorities began investigating after receiving a tip from a friend of Harwood who discovered the videos after she gave him access to her email account.
New River is a rural community 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Phoenix.
