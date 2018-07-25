PHOENIX (AP) - A New River woman accused of molesting two young children and selling videos of the acts online has charged her plea to guilty in the case.

The 29-year-old Harwood was arrested last August on suspicion of five counts each of child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor and originally pleaded not guilty.

She pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Harwood now is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22.

Authorities began investigating after receiving a tip from a friend of Harwood who discovered the videos after she gave him access to her email account.

New River is a rural community 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Phoenix.





