WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) - Charges are pending against two suspects after a large drug bust in northwestern North Dakota.

The Northwest Narcotics Task Force says multiple search warrants were executed Tuesday by authorities from Williams, Ward and McKenzie counties and also from Williston.

Authorities seized about half a pound of methamphetamine with a street value of $10,000, 80 grams of marijuana with a street value of $450, $14,512 in cash, numerous firearms and drug paraphernalia.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.