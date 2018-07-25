STRINGTOWN, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in southeastern Oklahoma are searching for an inmate who walked away from a state prison’s minimum-security unit.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections says 34-year-old Johnny Simmons escaped Wednesday from the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Atoka County.

Officials say Simmons was last seen running from the facility around 1:30 a.m. He was discovered missing during a 2 a.m. count at the 933-inmate capacity prison, which operates medium- and minimum-security units.

Simmons was serving time on sentences for second-degree burglary, failure to register as a sex offender, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and pointing a firearm. Prison officials say Simmons should be considered armed and dangerous.





