OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - A correctional officer is accused of having sexual contact with an inmate at the Oshkosh prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old April Paulsen is charged with second-degree sexual assault by a correctional staff. Paulsen is also accused of giving the inmate nude photos of herself.

Acting on a tip, prison security and Oshkosh police began an investigation May 11, about a month after Paulsen began working at the facility. A criminal complaint says both the inmate and Paulsen worked in the kitchen.

The Oshkosh Correctional Institution is a medium-security prison with about 2,000 inmates. Court records do not list an attorney for Paulsen. She is due back in court August 6.





