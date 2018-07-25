PARKSTON, S.D. (AP) - Police in Parkston say they’re investigating the death of a child.
Authorities say an infant died at a Parkston daycare on Monday. Police Chief Corrinna Wagner says there’s nothing to suggest the death was suspicious, but declined to say any more about it.
Wagner says they are still gathering information.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.