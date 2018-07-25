SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York say two young men are being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting.

Syracuse police say the two 18-year-old men were transported for treatment at a city hospital after the Tuesday night shooting. Officials say they found the first of the two men when responding to reports of gunfire.

The first victim was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

The second victim later arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, and reported he was shot on the same street as the first victim. Police say he was also suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the suspect was possibly driving a dark-colored SUV, but no other information was immediately available.





