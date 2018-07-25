OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of killing an Omaha resident earlier this month.

Douglas County Court records say Donovan Fryer is charged with second-degree murder and two weapons crimes. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. Police say he was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday.

He’s accused of shooting to death 20-year-old Roderick Moore, whose body was found July 5 outside an apartment building several blocks west of downtown.





