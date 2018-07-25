PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested after police say he fired a rifle at a home under construction because he was upset with his neighbors.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded Tuesday afternoon to a report that someone’s neighbor was shooting at their home near Port Angeles.

The sheriff’s office says Derek Darling was firing at the home when deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office says Darling aimed at a deputy who drew a weapon and took cover before Darling complied with an order to put the gun down.

The sheriff’s office says deputies used a stun gun on Darling when he resisted arrest and said Darling told them he wanted to kill the neighbor for building there.

Darling was booked into jail for investigation of assault and obstructing an officer. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.





