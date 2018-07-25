LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas are scheduled to release more records from the mass shooting at a country music festival last year.

The records from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history will be made public Wednesday.

Under court order, police have previously released hundreds of records, including video from cameras worn by officers, witness accounts, 911 calls and police radio traffic from the aftermath of the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

The records have shown the chaos, pain and acts of heroism that followed the shooting.

Authorities have said they have not determined a motive. They have said gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone in shooting from his Mandalay Bay casino-resort suite into the crowd below, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds. Paddock then killed himself.





