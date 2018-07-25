MADRID (AP) - Spanish prosecutors are seeking an 11-year prison sentence for former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell on charges of money laundering involving the sale of television rights for Brazil matches.

The prosecutors also want Rosell to pay a fine of 59 million euros ($69 million) on the charges of money laundering and forming part of a criminal organization.

Rosell’s wife and four other individuals also have been charged in the case in which Rosell is accused of misappropriating money coming from the sale of TV rights for matches featuring Brazil, as well as from a sponsorship contract between Nike and Brazil.

Prosecutors on Wednesday also accused Rosell of hiding money that was allegedly achieved illicitly by former Brazilian soccer federation president Ricardo Teixeira.

Rosell, a former Nike executive in Brazil who presided over Barcelona from 2010-14, has been in custody since his arrest last year.

Rosell and those accused have denied any wrongdoing.





