KEYSTONE, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City man accused of fatally shooting his friend at a Keystone apartment has pleaded not guilty.

Eighteen-year-old Maxton Pfeiffer is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the June 13 death of 19-year-old Ty Scott. Scott died at the scene from a chest wound.

Police say a group of people were passing around a handgun when Pfeiffer allegedly picked up another handgun, pointed it at his companions, and the gun went off. Pfeiffer’s lawyer has described the shooting as accidental.

The charge against Pfeiffer carries a maximum punishment of life in prison. He’s free on $10,000 cash bond.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.