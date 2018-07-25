WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) - U.S. land managers say they’ve seen a rash of graffiti and damage at a lush canyon in northern Nevada and are asking the public for help identifying vandals.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said damage at Water Canyon near Winnemucca over the past few months has included graffiti, aspen trees being chopped down and smashed fences and a table.

The agency says campground hosts spend hours picking up trash and waste. Some people appear to have discarded dead pets at the site.

Federal officials have spent two weeks and $20,000 repairing a road at Water Canyon but within a day, the road was torn up by drivers performing stunts by spinning their cars in place.

The BLM says its officers will be increasing patrols and it's asking people to report license plates of anyone seen vandalizing the area.





