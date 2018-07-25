SEEKONK, Mass. — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s publisher says a book signing at a Massachusetts warehouse store has been canceled “due to the political climate.”

Regnery Publishing said in a statement that the BJ’s Wholesale Club in Seekonk canceled Spicer’s book signing that was scheduled for Saturday to mark the release of “The Briefing,” which came out Tuesday.

WPRI-TV reports that Regnery says it learned about the cancellation last Friday and was disappointed and surprised.

A BJ’s spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spicer, a Rhode Island native, is a veteran Republican operative who served as President Donald Trump’s press secretary during the tumultuous early months of his administration. Several other book signings in Rhode Island this month are still on.





