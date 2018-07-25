OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Police in Northern California say they are investigating the death of a homeless man who was attacked at a subway station the day before a teenage woman was fatally stabbed on a transferring platform.

Bay Area Rapid Transit police say they are looking for a suspect who allegedly punched 47-year-old Don Stevens at the Bay Fair station on Saturday.

Authorities late Tuesday released images of the man they say hit Stevens to the side of the head with a closed fist. Stevens fell and struck his head.

He died at a hospital Sunday, the same day John Cowell allegedly stabbed 18-year-old Nia Wilson to death at the MacArthur station what authorities say was an unprovoked attack.

Cowell is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.