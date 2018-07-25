By - Associated Press - Wednesday, July 25, 2018

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight in Connecticut.

Authorities say the girl was stabbed in the arm and chest in Hamden around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The girl has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim had been fighting with another girl in a parking lot. A search for the suspect is ongoing.


