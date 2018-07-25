HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight in Connecticut.
Authorities say the girl was stabbed in the arm and chest in Hamden around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The girl has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the victim had been fighting with another girl in a parking lot. A search for the suspect is ongoing.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.