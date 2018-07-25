MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a man wanted on kidnapping charges to its Top 10 Most Wanted list.

The TBI said 35-year-old Eric Anton Balkin is wanted in Memphis on four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and 13 counts of aggravated robbery. He also is wanted in Memphis on nine counts of aggravated assault and one count of intentionally evading arrest in an automobile. He also is wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on an assault charges and by the U.S. Marshals Service for a probation violation on a robbery charge.

The TBI said Balkin should be considered dangerous. A reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest has been offered. To provide information, contact the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.





