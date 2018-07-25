LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on a voter fraud investigation (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Clark County’s elections official says two Republicans, two Democrats and two nonpartisan voters are the subject of a voter fraud investigation.

Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria on Wednesday afternoon declined to identify the voters but said he has no evidence that they appeared to be working together when they intentionally voted twice during the June 12 primary election.

Gloria said he doesn’t believe the individuals voted at the same location and said he couldn’t offer many more details until the investigation is completed.

He says forwarded information last month about the voters to the Secretary of State’s office, which opened an investigation.

1:05 p.m.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s office is investigating six Clark County residents for intentionally voting twice during the June 12 primary election.

Secretary of State spokeswoman Jennifer Russell confirmed the investigation Wednesday but declined to comment further.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria says he recommended the investigation after discovering more than 40 voters cast votes twice during the primary, prompting a do-over election in a close race for county administrator.

The county said some of those who voted twice appeared to have mistakenly believed their initial ballots were not successfully cast and poll workers violated rules by allowing them to vote again.

But Gloria told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he has “sufficient reason” to believe that six voters may have “purposely, fraudulently” voted twice. He has not offered additional details.





