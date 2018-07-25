CHICAGO (AP) - A toddler was shot when a man fired at her father as they walked along a street in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Chicago police say the 3-year-old was shot in both legs Wednesday afternoon and the 34-year-old father was shot in the foot. The victims haven’t been identified.

The shooting occurred after a man confronted the victim and the two began arguing.

Chicago police spokesman Sgt. Mike Malinowski said the girl’s father is “known to police,” and investigators believe he was the intended target of the shooting. The shooter ran away and possibly fled in a waiting vehicle.

Malinowski said the 3-year-old is a victim of “this senseless gun violence.”

Family members rushed the girl to Comer Children’s Hospital, fire officials said. The man is being treated at University of Chicago Medical Center. Both are reported in stable condition.





