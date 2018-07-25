DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A September trial has been scheduled in Davenport for a man accused of killing and sexually assaulting a woman in Dubuque.

Twenty-two-year-old Helmon Betwell already has pleaded not guilty to murder, sexual assault and burglary charges. He’s accused of attacking 66-year-old Nancy Krapfl on Sept. 1, 2015, as she was walking in Dubuque.

The trial is being moved to Davenport because of extensive media coverage in Dubuque County. His trial starting date: Sept. 17.

In April last year a judge ruled Betwell was competent for trial. His lawyers had questioned his ability to help prepare his defense, and he was treated at a state facility.

A defense expert had said Betwell has an intellectual disability that prevents him from understanding the proceedings. The judge said subnormal intelligence is just one consideration in a competency decision.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.